Shopify Earnings: Shares Are Soaring as It Realizes It's No Amazon

In this video, I will cover Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) first-quarter earnings report, which beat on the top and bottom lines. I'll explain why the company sold its logistics business to Flexport and laid off 20% of the workforce, and why this was bound to happen. *Stock prices used were from the trading day of May 3, 2023. The video was published on May 4, 2023.Continue reading