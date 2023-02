Shopify Is Becoming More Like Amazon and Less Like eBay -- and Not in a Good Way

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) strategy resembles Amazon 's (NASDAQ: AMZN), with costly fulfillment centers, logistics, and other capital-intensive business segments. Amazon's profit margins have long trailed eBay 's (NASDAQ: EBAY), though Amazon experienced better growth. Investors should be aware that this means profits could remain elusive for Shopify.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Feb. 15, 2023. The video was published on Feb. 17, 2023.Continue reading