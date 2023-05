Shopify Just Made a Brilliant Move. Time to Buy the Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock soared on its earnings report last week, but the big news wasn't the company's first-quarter results.It was the company's decision to sell off Deliverr, the logistics company it acquired less than a year ago, and the rest of the Shopify Logistics division. Additionally, the company is selling Six River Systems, a logistics company known for its mobile robot, to grocery fulfillment company Ocado.While the decision to sell Deliverr to Flexport may sound like a failure of its original plan to move deeper into logistics and fulfillment, selling to Flexport looks like a win-win. Shopify isn't folding its ambitions in logistics by any means. It's finding a strategic partner and moving the heavy expenses associated with logistics off its books.