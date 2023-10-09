|
09.10.2023 18:00:18
Shopify Plugs Away at AR Patents for Merchants
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Not sure how to put together that new coffee table, or if you want to keep it at all? Shopify may use AR to help you out. The point-of-sale company wants to patent a method for generating an "augmented reality interface." Shopify's system would allow users to use AR for assistance with already-purchased products for a number of different actions. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!