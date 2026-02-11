Shopif a Aktie
Shopify Q4 Revenue Improves, To Repurchase Up To $2 Bln Of Shares; Stock Up Over 11% In Pre-Market
(RTTNews) - Shopify Inc.(SHOP, SHOP.TO), a Canadian e-commerce company, on Wednesday reported a rise in revenue for the fourth quarter of 2025.
For the three-month period to December 31, 2025, Shopify posted a net profit of $743 million, less than $1.293 billion in the same period last year. Excluding the impact of equity investments, net profit was $594 million as against the prior year's $458 million.
Operating income moved up to $631 million from $465 million in the previous year. Revenue was $3.672 billion, up from $2.812 billion last year.
Shopify's Board has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2 billion. The program will go into effect on February 17 without a fixed expiration date.
Looking ahead, for the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Shopify projects revenue to grow at a low-thirties percentage rate on a year-over-year basis, similar to the fourth quarter of 2025.
SHOP was up by 11.32% at $141.62 in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.
