Shopify Stock Has Been Slammed in 2026. Is Now the Time to Buy This Growth Stock?
Specializing in an e-commerce platform focused on seamless digital checkout experiences, Shopify (NASDAQ: SHOP) has benefited from a long-running shift toward e-commerce. And this tailwind persists today. So, why has the stock dramatically underperformed the S&P 500 over the last five years, and why is its stock stumbling to start 2026?It boils down to valuation. The growth stock's price got too far ahead of its fundamentals.Shares are down about 15% year to date as shares seem to be taking a breather from the stock's more than 50% gain last year, as it regained ground it lost in previous years. But did the rebound go too far?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
