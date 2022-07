Shopify Stock Plunges After Layoff Announcement -- Is Now the Time to Buy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Several major tech companies have announced large rounds of layoffs recently in response to recession fears, slowing growth, and other factors. Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) just became the latest company to join this group, and investors aren't happy. Shares fell by 15% Tuesday morning in response to the announcement. In Shopify's case, the main reason behind the layoffs is sluggish e-commerce performance as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions have been relaxed, allowing brick-and-mortar retailers to return to business as usual. This headwind, combined with the prospect of slowing consumer discretionary spending, hasn't exactly resulted in the best environment for Shopify, which grew its business aggressively in recent years.To be sure, layoffs like these are always unfortunate. However, from an investor's perspective, are these layoffs a sign that the best part of Shopify's growth story is behind it, or could this be an opportunity for patient long-term investors to add shares at a relative discount?Continue reading