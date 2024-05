Shopify Stock Plunges on Disappointing Guidance. Is This a Great Buying Opportunity?

Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) sank after the e-commerce software company posted solid first-quarter results, but issued disappointing guidance.Let's dive into the company's most recent results and guidance to see if investors should buy the dip. The stock is now down about 20% year to date.Despite the stock's reaction, Shopify turned in some pretty solid first-quarter results. The company grew its revenue 23% to $1.9 billion, or by 29% when adjusting for the sale of its logistics business.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel