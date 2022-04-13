Shopify Stock Split: 1 Reason to Be Skeptical

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) is joining the stock split club.Just months after Amazon and Alphabet declared their own stock splits, Shopify has decided to follow suit, saying Monday morning that it will divide its stock in 10 ways. In other words, if you owned one share worth $617 today, after the stock split you'd have 10 shares worth $61.70 each. Your holdings have the same value before and after.Shopify got a modest bump on the news, with shares finishing up 2% on Monday, but it wasn't as big of a surge as Amazon and Alphabet experienced after they declared their stock splits, nor did it jump as much as Tesla and Apple did when they split their stocks in 2020.Continue reading