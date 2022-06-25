|
25.06.2022 11:45:00
Shopify Stock-Split: 3 E-Commerce Companies to Buy Now
From Jan. 1, 2019, till mid-November 2021, Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) stock took the market by storm with an 11-fold return thanks to its booming e-commerce business, rapid revenue growth, and massive total addressable market. But like many once red-hot tech stocks, Shopify is down a staggering 80% from its all-time high.The company's 10-for-1 stock split, which should execute on June 28, will make it easier to own the stock. However, it doesn't change the investment thesis for Shopify as a company, which remains a compelling -- albeit high-risk, high-reward -- opportunity even after its sell-off.Although many leading e-commerce stocks are down big over the last 18 months, some investors may be more interested in picks-and-shovels names with stable business models that can outlast a prolonged downturn. United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS), Global-e Online (NASDAQ: GLBE), and Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ: ZBRA) stand out as three long-term winners. Here's why.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
