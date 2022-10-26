Shoplazza, a Global leading eCommerce Platform, Officially Introduced to North American Tech Network at Disrupt

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza , a global Shopping Cart SaaS Pioneer, has officially introduced its innovations and technology to the North American Tech Network at TechCrunch Disrupt from October 18 to 20. Disrupt is one of the most influential conference events in the tech industry in North America. Shoplazza has partnered with TechCrunch Disrupt to showcase how our all-in-one eCommerce solutions and partner ecosystem empower our 360,000+ global merchants.

Throughout the three-day conference, all tech companies, from startups to big players, connected and shared their insights and ideas for the present and the future of the tech ecosystem. This year's key speakers at Disrupt included the US Tennis Legend Serena Williams, the CEO of Figma Dylan Field, and the CEO of Rivian RJ Scaringe.

During the conference, Shoplazza presented itself to tech peers at TechCrunch Disrupt by introducing its all-in-one eCommerce solutions, enhancing our close relationship with our partners and shareholders, and expanding its partner network with tech startups. "It was a great experience for both Shoplazza and our partners to concrete our close relationship," Alyson Zhang, the Chief Operating Officer of Shoplazza said, "Furthermore, our partners were impressed by Shoplazza's strength and commitment to providing future eCommerce solutions for global merchants."

Ron Justin, the Director of Enterprise Sales & Partnerships at EasyPost, said that "we [EasyPost] are definitely looking into collaborating with Shoplazza more deeply and closely, especially in the enterprise-level logistics solutions." Chris Rueckert, the Head of Product at ShareASale said: "It was so great to see Shoplazza's presence at the Disrupt venue. We were able to connect and generate a framework for making affiliate marketing easier and more accessible for Shoplazza clients within the US and other markets. We look forward to working more closely with Shoplazza in the future. "

Aligning with our mission "Open to More", Shoplazza aims to expand the partner ecosystem to build and improve technology solutions for our global merchants with our partners. The current ecosystem of Shoplazza partners involves five different categories – strategy, shipping & fulfillment, product sourcing & print-on-demand (POD), payment, and marketing. Shoplazza acknowledges that our merchants are relying upon Shoplazza for lowering the technical barrier in online store operations. Thus, we also recognize the value and effort of our partners from diverse fields in building a better eCommerce solution for merchants.

Our global partners and developers can leverage our wide pool of global merchant base to grow and expand. Together with Shoplazza, our partners can expand their presence across the eCommerce industry. Furthermore, Shoplazza will provide any support needed by our partners–onboarding training sessions, a priority partner support system, an affiliate partner portal, and up-to-date platform announcements & communications. Overall, Shoplazza aims to invite all tech enthusiasts at Disrupt to eliminate technical barriers so eCommerce building and management are accessible to everyone at any time, anywhere.

