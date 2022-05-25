|
25.05.2022 03:00:36
Shoppable-Video Startup Lands Funding Round Led by Softbank
For more crisp and insightful business and economic news, subscribe to The Daily Upside newsletter. It's completely free and we guarantee you'll learn something new every day.Names have meaning. Parents who give their son the name Alexander surely want him to be great; the hope for a girl named Helen is that she will be beautiful. It's the same idea with start-ups, and it's a real bang when the name founders give their baby really works out.On Tuesday, Fireworks, a tech start-up that aims to help companies conduct live-streaming and other video e-commerce events, did just that, convincing SoftBank and other investors that it's worth $750 million in a Series B round generating $150 million in new funding.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
