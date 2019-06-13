Shoppers Call for Supermarkets to do More When it Comes to Single-use Plastics Finds Report Commissioned by SodaStream

LONDON, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A nationwide report by YouGov shows British shoppers are engaging with single use plastic initiatives introduced by supermarkets. However, the vast majority of them (80%) say supermarkets aren't doing enough when compared with other retail sectors despite the fact that in recent months many of the leading food retailers have announced initiatives to reduce single-use plastic in their stores.

The report commissioned by SodaStream, a leading campaigner on avoidable plastic waste pollution and manufacturer and distributor of sparkling water makers, interviewed over 2,000 British consumers on the single-plastic reduction activities of supermarkets. It showed that Britain is a plastic waste conscious nation of shoppers with 89% of respondents saying they specifically do something to reduce their consumption of single-use plastics when doing their supermarket shop.

The top five initiatives that consumers say supermarkets could take to reduce single-use plastics include:

More packaging-free fruit and vegetables (71%)

Encourage suppliers to reduce plastic waste (68%)

Offering more non-plastic packing items (67%)

Providing shopping bags made of recycled plastic, biodegradable or compostable materials (65%)

Providing plastic bottle deposit schemes (64%)

The study revealed where consumers are taking most action to reduce their consumption of single-use plastics whilst shopping at their local supermarket, including:

Reusing shopping bags (77%)

Using fewer or no plastic bags for fruit and vegetables (50%)

Buying fewer single use plastic items such as plastic straws and cutlery (45%)

Use plastic bottle recycling facilities (33%)

Purchasing sustainable consumables, for example reusable office cups, bamboo cotton buds (20%)

Tiago Alves, General Manager at SodaStream UK, said: "It has been encouraging to see supermarkets making significant headway in taking action to reduce single-use plastic consumption. Sainsbury's, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose and Tesco have all signed up to a new industry-wide initiative that aims to make all plastic packaging recyclable, recycled or biodegradable by 2025.

"However, despite all this, the vast majority of consumers still feel they could do more or are doing very little when comparing them to other parts of the retail sector.

"This study shows supermarkets what consumers would buy into in terms of single-use plastic initiatives and it's a real opportunity to win market share amongst increasingly plastic waste conscious shoppers."

