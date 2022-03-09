Shoreline Biosciences to Present Multiple Posters on iPSC-Derived NK Cell Platform at AACR Annual Meeting 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and macrophage platforms, today announced that two of its abstracts have been accepted for presentation at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) annual meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

"We're thrilled to present data on Shoreline's innovative screening platform and methodology to discover iPSC-derived cell therapies at AACR 2022," said Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos, Ph.D., Chairman and CEO. "This is the first time we are showcasing our science at such an important scientific meeting, and we look forward to contributing to the advancement of the cell therapy space through our differentiated approach."

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "A novel method to produce clinical scale induced pluripotent stem cell-derived natural killer (iPSC-NK) cells with improved anti-tumor activity for next-generation allogenic cell therapies"

Abstract Number: 4319

Session Title: Stem Cells and Regulatory Pathways in Cancer

Session Date and Time: Tuesday April 12, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 12

Title: "Development of an iPSC-derived NK cell screening platform for discovery of NK cell optimized Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) for next-generation CAR-NK cell immunotherapies"

Session Title: Adoptive Cell Therapy 1

Session Date and Time: Sunday April 10, 2022 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM

Location: New Orleans Convention Center, Exhibit Halls D-H, Poster Section 36

Abstracts and full session details can be accessed through the AACR meeting planner: AACR Annual Meeting 2022 | April 8-13, 2022 | New Orleans

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (NK) cell and iPSC-derived macrophage platforms. The company's platforms are built on a deep understanding of iPSC differentiation, immune cell biology and genetic engineering that enable the development of specific effector cell types, including NK cells and macrophages as allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cellular immunotherapies designed for durability, scalability, safety and efficacy. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of programs towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partners, Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global pharmaceutical company. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

For more information, please visit https://shorelinebio.com/ and engage with us on LinkedIn.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shoreline-biosciences-to-present-multiple-posters-on-ipsc-derived-nk-cell-platform-at-aacr-annual-meeting-2022-301499020.html

SOURCE Shoreline Biosciences, Inc.