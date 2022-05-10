SHORELINE BIOSCIENCES TO PRESENT TWO POSTERS ON INK CELL PLATFORM AT 19TH MEETING OF THE SOCIETY FOR NATURAL IMMUNITY (NK2022)

SAN DIEGO, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoreline Biosciences, Inc. (Shoreline), a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage (iMACs) platforms, today announced that it will present two posters at the 19th Meeting of the Society for Natural Immunity (NK2022), taking place May 14 – 17, 2022 at the Hyatt Coconut Point in Bonita Springs, Florida. Shoreline will present two posters demonstrating its novel methodologies to produce iNK cells.

"We are pleased to present our proprietary CAR-NK and iNK methodologies at the NK2022 meeting, which adds to Shoreline's growing contribution to the advancement of the cellular immunotherapy field," said Robert Hollingsworth, Ph.D., CSO of Shoreline. "We believe we can improve upon existing CAR-NK and CAR-T therapies with our novel approach, and we look forward to building our pipeline of iPSC-derived programs and preparing for our next steps as a clinical company."

Details of the poster presentations are below:

Title: "Development of an iPSC-derived NK cell screening platform for discovery of NK cell optimized Chimeric Antigen Receptors (CARs) for next-generation CAR-NK cell immunotherapies"

Poster Number: 56, Poster Session I

Date: Sunday, May 15, 2022

Title: "A novel method to produce clinical scale induced pluripotent stem cell-derived natural killer (iPSC-NK) cells with improved anti-tumor activity for next-generation allogenic cell therapies"

Poster Number: 185, Poster Session II

Date: Monday, May 16, 2022

About Shoreline Biosciences

Shoreline Biosciences is a biopharmaceutical company developing next-generation cellular immunotherapies based on induced pluripotent stem cells, or iPSCs, utilizing its proprietary iPSC-derived natural killer (iNK) cell and macrophage (iMACs) platforms. The company's platforms are built on a deep understanding of iPSC differentiation, immune cell biology and genetic engineering that enable the development of specific effector cell types, including iNK cells and iMACs as allogeneic "off-the-shelf" cellular immunotherapies designed for durability, scalability, safety and efficacy. Shoreline is advancing a pipeline of programs towards the clinic, on its own and with its strategic partners, Kite, a Gilead Company, and BeiGene, a global pharmaceutical company. Shoreline Biosciences is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

