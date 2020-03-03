Shoreline Periodontics Synergy Study Club Hosts CE Course on Restorative Dentistry and Esthetics in New London, CT

NEW LONDON, Conn., March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Respected periodontists, Drs. Gregory Toback and Marianne Urbanski, hosted the first module of the 2020 Synergy Study Club, "Contemporary Tools for Contemporary Implant Dentistry." The course covered the ways dental implants create a harmonious relationship between restoring function and renewing facial esthetics. Drs. Toback and Urbanski provide accurate and effective care, including restorative dentistry with modern dental implant placement, in New London, CT and Westerly, RI.

The Synergy Study Club is designed to benefit dentists and dental specialists by giving them advanced education from leading dental experts. The doctors from Shoreline Periodontics host renowned lecturers at all of their study club events. The 2020 Synergy Study Club includes two full-day courses and four evening sessions for a total of 24 continuing education credits earned.

This first course, "Contemporary Tools for Contemporary Implant Dentistry," featured Dr. Mariano Polack as the keynote speaker. Attendees gained advanced understanding of how restorative dental implants, including the implant connections, the crown, and the gums surrounding the implant, have shown potential to enhance final esthetic outcomes. The course covered diagnosis and treatment planning in the esthetic zone, immediate implant placement, and advanced technology available for providing the most cutting-edge dental implant care.

Dental implants are an important part of many dental practices as they help dental professionals like Drs. Toback and Urbanski replace missing teeth. Dental implants mimic the function and appearance of natural teeth that may have been lost due to damage, decay, or the effects of long-term gum disease. As periodontists, Drs. Toback and Urbanski have an in-depth understanding of restorative dentistry, including the proper placement and preservation of dental implants. Keeping dental implants healthy is important so patients can continue to live life with complete oral function and an esthetically pleasing smile.

Shoreline Periodontics is a modern dental practice with two locations, one in New London, CT and another in Westerly, RI. The practice specializes in periodontal care, including treatment for gum disease, peri-implantitis, and the digitally guided placement of dental implants. The practice also uses the most state-of-the-art technology and minimally invasive treatments whenever possible, offering patients the Chao Pinhole® Surgical Technique for minimally invasive gum recession and LANAP® laser dentistry for gum disease.

Those interested in learning more about the Synergy Study Club's future events or who are in need of dental implants in New London, CT or Westerly, RI are encouraged to contact the practice by calling 860-443-2428 for the New London location or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI location. Information can also be found online at http://www.shorelineperio.com.

About the Periodontists

Shoreline Periodontics is a periodontal practice offering personalized dental care for patients since 1998 and is located in New London, CT and Westerly, RI. Leading board-certified periodontist, Dr. Gregory A. Toback, received his B.A. from St. John's University and his Doctorate of Dental Medicine from the University of Connecticut. He also received advanced training in periodontics and dental implants at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio. Dr. Marianne Urbanski has been voted one of Connecticut's top dentists for more than seven years by Connecticut Magazine. Dr. Urbanski graduated cum laude from the College of Holy Cross in Worcester, Massachusetts where she earned a Bachelors' degree in Biology. She also received her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree and her Masters' of Dental Science degree from the University of Connecticut Dental School. Dr. Urbanski and Dr. Toback pride themselves on offering caring, professional treatment to each patient. Dr. Toback and Dr. Urbanski focus on minimally invasive surgeries including LANAP® laser gum surgery and are certified to offer the Chao Pinhole Surgical Technique™ for treatment of gum recession. To learn more about Shoreline Periodontics and their dental services visit their website at http://www.shorelineperio.com or call 860-443-2428 for the New London, CT location, or 401-596-0000 for the Westerly, RI office.

SOURCE Shoreline Periodontics