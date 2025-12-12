'Short Flight, Comfortable Stay, and Beauty Beyond Expectations': ONYX Hospitality Group Invites Travellers to Embark on an Inspiring Year-End Journey with Joyful Getaways to Malaysia and Sri Lanka



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 12 December 2025 - For those seeking a meaningful year-end escape that goes beyond a typical getaway, ONYX Hospitality Group, a leading and regionally renowned hotel management company, invites travellers to explore popular destinations near Thailand. Guests can celebrate the festive season with family, friends, and loved ones while enjoying a holiday that blends comfort, beautiful surroundings, warm and thoughtful service, and rich local culture — the perfect way to turn a year-end break into an unforgettable memory.



The suggested itinerary begins in Bangkok and continues to Malaysia's popular destinations — Penang and Johor Bahru — before concluding in Colombo, Sri Lanka. Each leg of the journey is a convenient short direct flight of approximately 1–3 hours, making it ideal for a 7–10-day holiday. This curated route allows travellers to experience culture, lively urban energy, and tranquil nature all in one trip.



Penang, Malaysia:

Travellers can discover the charm of this UNESCO World Heritage–listed destination with accommodation options to suit every lifestyle.



Amari SPICE Penang is a modern luxury hotel located beside the SPICE Convention Centre and SPICE Arena, just 5 km from Penang International Airport. With spacious rooms, a contemporary pool and fitness centre, and five distinctive restaurants and bars, the hotel offers complete relaxation in a serene, private setting — ideal for those seeking a refined and stylish retreat.



OZO Georgetown Penang, a fun-focused hotel, sits in the heart of Georgetown's UNESCO-listed old town. Guests can easily wander the charming streets, capture memorable photos, and enjoy both stylish cafés and iconic street food such as Char Koay Teow and Asam Laksa. It's the perfect choice for travellers drawn to art, culture, and vibrant city life.



The journey continues to Johor Bahru, a lively destination offering a full lifestyle experience. Situated close to Singapore, this dynamic city blends modernity with convenience and is home to four ONYX properties catering to every type of traveller.



The newly opened OZO Medini is a stylish and contemporary hotel created for active, next-generation travellers. It reflects the joyful spirit of the city and perfectly embodies its concept: Unpack. Good. Vibes.



Amari Johor Bahru, a 5-star property in the heart of the business district, is just steps away from shopping venues, dining, and popular attractions. Key landmarks, including the Johor Bahru Heritage Trail, are within easy reach, while both Senai International Airport and Singapore Changi Airport are conveniently accessible.



For those preferring a home-from-home experience, Shama Medini offers serviced apartments with spacious layouts and fully equipped living spaces — an ideal choice for families seeking comfort and flexibility.



Shama Suasana Johor Bahru provides full-facility accommodation close to LEGOLAND Malaysia Resort and shopping hotspots such as Mid Valley Southkey and Johor Premium Outlets. It's perfect for travellers wanting a balance of relaxation and urban energy.



The journey concludes in the Pearl of South Asia — Colombo, Sri Lanka, with a stay at Amari Colombo Sri Lanka. Overlooking the Indian Ocean, the hotel blends modern luxury with the charm of a seaside city, offering the perfect setting to unwind while discovering Sri Lanka's captivating culture and warm hospitality.



Travellers are invited to craft their year-end getaway to Malaysia and Sri Lanka with experiences that suit every lifestyle. Enjoy short flights, seamless journeys, and countless memorable moments — from comfortable stays and thoughtful service to rich culture and stunning natural beauty — all with ONYX hotels.



About ONYX Hospitality Group: ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in Southeast Asia's hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers in Southeast Asia where their expertise lies. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food and beverage. With over five decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com





