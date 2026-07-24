Shorter Trips, More Meaningful Experiences: OZO Taps into the Rise of Micro-trips Across Asia-Pacific



EQS Newswire / 24/07/2026 / 05:30 CET/CEST

From spontaneous seaside escapes to culture-filled city breaks, OZO makes it easier for travellers to recharge, explore and enjoy more of what they love—even when time is limited

BANGKOK, THAILAND -





Rather than rushing between attractions or following packed itineraries, many travellers are choosing to experience a destination at their own pace—exploring local neighbourhoods, cafés, food, culture and communities. Even a few days away can offer a meaningful change of scenery and the opportunity to return home feeling refreshed.



Responding to this evolving travel mindset, OZO, the upper-midscale hotel and resort brand under ONYX Hospitality Group, invites travellers to embrace micro-trips through its "Unpack. Good. Vibes." philosophy. Combining quality sleep, convenient locations and an easy-going atmosphere, OZO provides a comfortable base from which guests can rest well, step out and make the most of every destination.



Designed around the belief that a rewarding journey begins with feeling well rested, OZO places equal importance on restorative sleep and destination discovery. Thoughtfully designed guestrooms, welcoming hospitality and locations close to beaches, cultural attractions, shopping districts and local neighbourhoods mean guests can spend less time getting around and more time enjoying what they love.



Across Thailand and Malaysia, each OZO property offers a distinctive starting point for a micro-trip.



For a seaside escape that combines relaxation with the lively atmosphere of Phuket, OZO Phuket is located just 150 metres from Kata Beach. Guests can begin the day by the sea before discovering neighbourhood cafés, Kata Night Market and scenic viewpoints nearby. Back at the hotel, SPLASH swimming pool, Prego Italian restaurant, EAT and THIRST Pool Bar make it easy to continue enjoying the day without having to venture far.



At OZO Chaweng Samui, travellers can slow down and embrace island life from a beachfront location on Chaweng Beach. Mornings can begin with a walk along the shore, followed by visits to Fisherman's Village, waterfront cafés and local markets. At the end of the day, guests can return to the Beach Bar for sunset drinks before enjoying a restful night in a guestroom designed around quality sleep.



Within easy reach of Bangkok, OZO North Pattaya offers a convenient coastal break for travellers seeking a mix of beach time, local food, shopping and shared experiences. The hotel connects guests with North Pattaya Beach, Terminal 21 Pattaya, the Naklua community and Lan Pho Market. After exploring the city, they can cool off at SPLASH swimming pool, spend time together at BIG CHILL or relax over food and drinks at EAT and THIRST Pool Bar.



In Malaysia, OZO George Town Penang provides an ideal base for a culture-filled city break. Guests can explore the UNESCO World Heritage streets of George Town, discover street art and local cafés, sample Penang's renowned food and visit landmarks including Armenian Street, Chew Jetty and Penang Hill. Back at the hotel, the rooftop swimming pool offers a relaxing setting overlooking the city skyline.



For families, OZO Medini makes it easier to turn a few days away into quality time together. Located close to LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort, Puteri Harbour and X Park, the hotel places guests within convenient reach of Johor's leading family attractions. After a full day out, families can unwind by the swimming pool, enjoy a meal at EAT or return to comfortable guestrooms designed to help everyone recharge.



Together, these destinations demonstrate that meaningful travel is not defined by the length of a holiday, but by how travellers choose to experience it. A micro-trip might mean walking along the beach at sunrise, discovering a neighbourhood restaurant, exploring heritage streets or simply spending uninterrupted time with family and friends.



This approach reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's wider brand platform, "More of What You Love", which encourages guests to create journeys shaped by their individual interests. Across its portfolio, the Group continues to connect accommodation with dining, local culture and destination experiences, giving travellers more ways to enjoy the things that matter most to them.



Supported by ONYX Rewards, the Group's loyalty programme, members can also enjoy exclusive benefits at participating properties, making frequent regional getaways even more rewarding.



Whether it is a spontaneous weekend by the sea, a food-focused city break or a few fun-filled days with the family, OZO demonstrates that travellers do not need a lengthy holiday to create lasting memories. Sometimes, all it takes is a few days away, a good night's sleep and the freedom to discover more of what they love.



Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About ONYX Hospitality Group ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.



More information: www.onyx-hospitality.com



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News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group

BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 24 July 2026 - As travellers across Asia-Pacific increasingly look for greater flexibility and balance in the way they travel, shorter and more frequent getaways are becoming a popular alternative to waiting for one long annual holiday. Enabled by convenient regional connections and destinations within easy reach of major cities, these micro-trips allow travellers to recharge, reconnect and discover somewhere new without the need for extensive planning.Rather than rushing between attractions or following packed itineraries, many travellers are choosing to experience a destination at their own pace—exploring local neighbourhoods, cafés, food, culture and communities. Even a few days away can offer a meaningful change of scenery and the opportunity to return home feeling refreshed.Responding to this evolving travel mindset, OZO, the upper-midscale hotel and resort brand under ONYX Hospitality Group, invites travellers to embrace micro-trips through its "Unpack. Good. Vibes." philosophy. Combining quality sleep, convenient locations and an easy-going atmosphere, OZO provides a comfortable base from which guests can rest well, step out and make the most of every destination.Designed around the belief that a rewarding journey begins with feeling well rested, OZO places equal importance on restorative sleep and destination discovery. Thoughtfully designed guestrooms, welcoming hospitality and locations close to beaches, cultural attractions, shopping districts and local neighbourhoods mean guests can spend less time getting around and more time enjoying what they love.Across Thailand and Malaysia, each OZO property offers a distinctive starting point for a micro-trip.For a seaside escape that combines relaxation with the lively atmosphere of Phuket, OZO Phuket is located just 150 metres from Kata Beach. Guests can begin the day by the sea before discovering neighbourhood cafés, Kata Night Market and scenic viewpoints nearby. Back at the hotel, SPLASH swimming pool, Prego Italian restaurant, EAT and THIRST Pool Bar make it easy to continue enjoying the day without having to venture far.At OZO Chaweng Samui, travellers can slow down and embrace island life from a beachfront location on Chaweng Beach. Mornings can begin with a walk along the shore, followed by visits to Fisherman's Village, waterfront cafés and local markets. At the end of the day, guests can return to the Beach Bar for sunset drinks before enjoying a restful night in a guestroom designed around quality sleep.Within easy reach of Bangkok, OZO North Pattaya offers a convenient coastal break for travellers seeking a mix of beach time, local food, shopping and shared experiences. The hotel connects guests with North Pattaya Beach, Terminal 21 Pattaya, the Naklua community and Lan Pho Market. After exploring the city, they can cool off at SPLASH swimming pool, spend time together at BIG CHILL or relax over food and drinks at EAT and THIRST Pool Bar.In Malaysia, OZO George Town Penang provides an ideal base for a culture-filled city break. Guests can explore the UNESCO World Heritage streets of George Town, discover street art and local cafés, sample Penang's renowned food and visit landmarks including Armenian Street, Chew Jetty and Penang Hill. Back at the hotel, the rooftop swimming pool offers a relaxing setting overlooking the city skyline.For families, OZO Medini makes it easier to turn a few days away into quality time together. Located close to LEGOLAND® Malaysia Resort, Puteri Harbour and X Park, the hotel places guests within convenient reach of Johor's leading family attractions. After a full day out, families can unwind by the swimming pool, enjoy a meal at EAT or return to comfortable guestrooms designed to help everyone recharge.Together, these destinations demonstrate that meaningful travel is not defined by the length of a holiday, but by how travellers choose to experience it. A micro-trip might mean walking along the beach at sunrise, discovering a neighbourhood restaurant, exploring heritage streets or simply spending uninterrupted time with family and friends.This approach reflects ONYX Hospitality Group's wider brand platform, "More of What You Love", which encourages guests to create journeys shaped by their individual interests. Across its portfolio, the Group continues to connect accommodation with dining, local culture and destination experiences, giving travellers more ways to enjoy the things that matter most to them.Supported by ONYX Rewards, the Group's loyalty programme, members can also enjoy exclusive benefits at participating properties, making frequent regional getaways even more rewarding.Whether it is a spontaneous weekend by the sea, a food-focused city break or a few fun-filled days with the family, OZO demonstrates that travellers do not need a lengthy holiday to create lasting memories. Sometimes, all it takes is a few days away, a good night's sleep and the freedom to discover more of what they love.Hashtag: #ONYXHospitalityGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.ONYX Hospitality Group, a reputable force in the Asia-Pacific hospitality industry, operates a collection of comprehensive yet complementary brands - Amari, OZO, Shama and Oriental Residence - catering to the distinctive needs of discerning business and leisure travellers across the region where it has deep expertise. In addition to its brand portfolio, ONYX Hospitality Group also operates additional hospitality services across spa and food & beverage. With six decades of management experience, the company extends its innovative solutions throughout the region, upholding internationally recognised standards and ensuring optimal operational manoeuvrability. By fostering enduring relationships with like-minded business partners, ONYX Hospitality Group delivers unparalleled experiences in a dynamic and competitive market, meeting the ever-evolving demands of travellers.Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/onyxhospitalitygroup/ Follow us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/onyx-hospitality-group/ Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ONYXHospitalityGroup News Source: ONYX Hospitality Group 24/07/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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