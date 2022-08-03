|
03.08.2022 14:52:00
Should Amazon's Latest Move Worry Teladoc Investors?
Online retailer Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) recently announced that it was going to acquire primary care company 1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ: ONEM), which is also known as One Medical, for $3.9 billion. It's not Amazon's first venture into healthcare, as it acquired online pharmacy PillPack in 2018 for $753 million, but it is certainly a much bigger move.The tech giant also has a telehealth service that this recent acquisition could help it expand, and that could cause Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) investors to worry -- but should they?Amazon certainly has the resources at its disposal to be aggressive and become a bigger player in the healthcare industry. Although the company recently posted its second straight quarterly loss, it still generated more than $35 billion in cash from its day-to-day operating activities over the past 12 months. And its cash and cash equivalents balance stood at over $37 billion as of the end of June 30.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
