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WKN DE: HERE22 / ISIN: NET000HERE22
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25.05.2026 14:45:00
Should an Aging America Make You Buy More Bonds or Fewer? Here Is What the Research Says.
America's population is getting older. According to Census data, as of 2030, 1 in every 5 Americans will be of retirement age. Most of the baby boomers will soon be retired, to be joined by a growing cohort of age 60-plus Gen Xers.As aging Americans leave the workforce, what does that mean for bond investors, interest rates, and the price of money? Will a larger population of older, retired people lead to lower inflation (and lower bond yields) or higher inflation (and higher bond yields)? No one knows for sure, but recent research offers some intriguing clues.Let's look at the latest research on what happens to interest rates as populations get older -- and how you might want to invest your money today.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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