Should Bank Investors Worry About a Commercial Real Estate Crisis?

With hundreds of billions of dollars in commercial real estate debt coming due in the next few years, there are fears that declining property values and rising interest rates are going to be a bad combination for banks. In this clip, commercial real estate finance expert and CEO of Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) Willy Walker weighs in.*Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of July 14, 2023. The video was published on June 15, 2023.Continue reading