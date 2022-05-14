|
14.05.2022 13:00:00
Should Berkshire Hathaway Buy Netflix?
What does the future look like for Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX)? In this clip from "The Rank" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on April 25, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Matt Frankel discuss the state of the streaming giant and whether it would be a good fit for Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A) (NYSE: BRK.B).Jason Hall: So I'm just going to go out there and say that I don't think they should just add this in the portfolio, but I think they should buy it and I'm serious about this. Ready? Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
