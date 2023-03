Should Boeing Buy Lockheed Out of United Launch Alliance, or Vice Versa?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The news is out: For the first time in nearly a decade, the once-dominant United Launch Alliance joint venture between Boeing (NYSE: BA) and Lockheed Martin (NYSE: LMT) is for sale -- and there's a decent chance that either Boeing itself (or Lockheed itself) might be the buyer!So wrote Ars Technica earlier this month, citing unidentified (but multiple) sources predicting a sale by year-end. Both Morgan Stanley and Bain & Company have reportedly been retained to advise on selling the space company, and with that kind of heavy financial and consulting artillery involved, you know ULA is serious about finding a buyer. The question is: Who will it be?