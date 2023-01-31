|
31.01.2023 12:05:00
Should Cannabis Investors Be Starting to Sweat?
Down more than 70% in the last 12 months, the brutal fall of the industry-tracking AdvisorShares Pure U.S. Cannabis ETF (NYSEMKT: MSOS) is an undeniable sign that cannabis stocks are enormously struggling. Leading companies like Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), Trulieve Cannabis, and Cresco Labs are reporting shrinking quarterly earnings compared to a year ago, and their struggles with becoming and remaining profitable are as pronounced as ever.If you're a cannabis investor and the above doesn't bother you, it probably should, as there are a handful of factors like market saturation driving the declines in top lines and stock prices alike.However, not all is lost, and there are actually a few opportunities to make bank with a timely purchase of the right competitors, provided that you're able to sleep at night while holding a substantial amount of risk. Let's discuss what's going on in cannabis right now, and we'll get to how to take advantage of the circumstances a bit later.Continue reading
