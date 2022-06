Should Crypto Investors Be Worried Right Now?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The stock market has been rough lately, and while all investors are feeling the pinch, the crypto market has been hit especially hard. Most crypto investors have watched their portfolios sink over the last few months, with major cryptocurrencies falling by 60%, 70%, 80%, or more. Even big names like Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) and Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) have fallen drastically, reaching 18-month lows.Should you be concerned about the crypto market right now? Or is it safe to continue investing? Here's what you need to know.Cryptocurrency is a notoriously volatile investment. Even severe downturns aren't unusual, and this isn't the first time that this sector has experienced extreme volatility -- and it likely won't be the last, either.Continue reading