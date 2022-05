Should Disney Become a Major Video Game Player?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The opportunities for Disney (NYSE: DIS) in gaming seem to hold a lot of potential, considering the company's extensive intellectual property and popular content library. In this Motley Fool Live segment from "The Gaming Show," recorded on April 25, Fool.com contributors Jon Quast, Jose Najarro, and Ryan Henderson discuss the future of gaming for the House of Mouse. Continue reading