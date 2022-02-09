|
09.02.2022 21:39:46
Should Disney Buy Peloton?
Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) has been making headlines in recent months as its struggling business is giving rise to conversations about a potential takeover. Some of the companies being suggested as possible suitors for Peloton include Nike, Apple, Amazon, and Sony. Another that has people talking is Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS). Such a deal could bring together two brands with loyal customer bases.Let's take a look at the potential benefits of a Disney acquisition and assess the likelihood of such a bold move actually happening. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
