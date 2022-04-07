|
07.04.2022 13:15:00
Should Disney Buy Roblox as a Metaverse Play?
Perhaps it's just a matter of time before Disney (NYSE: DIS) joins the metaverse, but what direction will the company go? In this clip from "The Virtual Opportunities" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 22, Fool.com contributors Travis Hoium, Jose Najarro, and Rachel Warren share their thoughts on what the entertainment and media giant's potential strategy may look like.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!