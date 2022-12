Should Disney Investors Worry About "Avatar" Sequel's Underwhelming $435 Million at the Box Office?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Avatar: The Way of Water's first global weekend box office tallies are in, and they've cast some doubt on whether the film will go on to be the hit Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) is looking for.The picture recorded $134 million in North America and $434.5 million worldwide, both of which came in significantly below earlier estimates. While that kind of box-office debut would be stellar for most pictures, there's an incredible amount riding on The Way of Water. Should Disney investors be concerned about the early performance for its latest big release?Continue reading