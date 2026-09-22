Should Dividend Investors Buy Pfizer Stock for Its High Yield or Invest in Eli Lilly for Its Dividend Growth?

Picking a solid dividend stock to own for the long haul isn't necessarily easy. Balancing safety and dividend income can make it challenging to find the right stock to own, one that offers a fairly high yield, which isn't too risky. If the dividend is likely to grow in value is also an important consideration, as that can give investors an incentive to buy and hold.

Two intriguing dividend stocks that can be appealing options to investors today are Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) and Pfizer (NYSE:PFE). The former has been raising its dividend at a high rate for years, while the latter has an incredibly high yield. Which one is the best option for dividend investors today?

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