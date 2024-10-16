|
16.10.2024 10:15:00
Should Eli Lilly Investors Worry About This Unexpected FDA Move?
Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) sells treatments for a wide variety of therapeutic areas, but one portfolio in particular has driven major gains in recent times. And that's the company's weight loss drugs. Lilly sells the compound tirzepatide under two different names -- Mounjaro for type 2 diabetes and Zepbound for weight loss. But doctors have prescribed either for the weight loss indication. These drugs have become blockbusters, bringing in more than $1 billion each in annual revenue.The one problem Lilly has faced is meeting the soaring demand for these products. In fact, they are so popular that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) placed tirzepatide on its drug shortage list two years ago -- demand had outstripped supply. The move allowed compounding pharmacies to mix their version of the drug for patients, and as a result these players saw revenue soar.Earlier this month, though, the FDA removed tirzepatide from the list as Lilly's investment in manufacturing bolstered supply. This was good news for the pharma giant, as it meant Lilly now would be the sole seller of tirzepatide and could benefit from every sale of the drug. But in an unexpected turnaround late last week, the FDA said it would reconsider its decision -- and that compounding pharmacies could continue selling tirzepatide in the meantime.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
