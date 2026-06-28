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28.06.2026 10:55:00
Should Everyday Investors Add SpaceX to a Portfolio That Already Includes Consumer Stocks?
Space Exploration Technologies (NASDAQ: SPCX), or SpaceX, has become a tempting addition to one's portfolio. Under the leadership of Elon Musk, Starlink has become a tremendous success, dominating private launches into space and becoming a key contractor for NASA.Despite such attributes, consumer stock investors have numerous successful stocks in this sector to choose from. Knowing this, should they add to their SpaceX positions or stick with consumer discretionary stocks?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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