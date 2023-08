Should Growth Investors Push the Buy Button on This Warren Buffett Stock?

Led by chairman and CEO Warren Buffett, Berkshire Hathaway is the most formidable investment holdings company in the world, with an investment portfolio valued at $364 billion.While the company's investments are heavily weighted in just a few stocks, it holds equity stakes in dozens of businesses. The specialty home improvement retailer Floor & Decor (NYSE: FND) is one of them. Berkshire Hathaway's nearly 4.8 million-share position is worth just shy of $500 million.This raises the following question: Is Floor & Decor stock a buy for growth investors? Let's inspect the retailer's fundamentals and valuation to render a verdict. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel