15.03.2022 13:33:00
Should I Buy Amazon in My Roth IRA Before the Stock Split?
Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) plan to do a 20-for-1 stock split has investors flocking to the stock in droves. If you're thinking about loading up on shares of stock before the split, the Roth IRA (individual retirement account) may be an option for you.This coveted account grants you access to tax-free income during retirement. That means if the value of your Amazon stock reaches $1 million in your Roth IRA, you'll be able to withdraw it all without paying a penny to the IRS, so long as you follow the rules. Here, we'll dive into Amazon's stock split and present questions to consider as you evaluate Amazon's potential role in your Roth IRA. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Jetzt informieren!
