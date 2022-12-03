|
03.12.2022 12:15:00
Should I Buy Costco Stock Before Earnings?
Judging by the company's performance for the past several years, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) may look like a no-brainer stock to buy right now. When you factor in recent record Black Friday sales and a potential upcoming increase in the cost of a membership for the warehouse club retailer, it's not hard to understand why Costco stock is popular among long-term investors. The only real question for these investors is whether now is the right time to buy Costco stock.Costco will report its earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2023 (which ended Nov. 20) on Dec. 8. Should investors buy before the report's release, or should they wait to see if news from the report will create a better opportunity?Regardless of the latest report, Costco will likely remain a buy longer-term. A big clue to this assessment comes from the fact that the company releases net sales figures every month. Over each of the last three months, monthly net sales grew between 5.7% and 10.1% year over year.Continue reading
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Costco Wholesale Corp.
|469,40
|-1,66%
