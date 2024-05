Should I Open a Roth IRA for My Kids in 2024?

Providing your child with a solid financial foundation is one of the best gifts you can offer. While it's tempting to open a savings account and call it a day, a Roth IRA could take your child's financial future to the next level.However, if you're wondering if this is a good time to set up a custodial Roth IRA for your child, we've jotted down a few things to keep in mind.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel