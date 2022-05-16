|
16.05.2022 08:00:53
Should I sell my house now to avoid falling into negative equity?
I’m thinking about looking for a new job and would probably have to relocateQ I bought my first house last year for £240,000. However, my personal circumstances have changed and I have been thinking about looking for a new job. I work in a niche industry where vacancies don’t arise too often and I would probably have to relocate if I changed employer. Given the current talk of recession, I’m terrified that if I find a new job later this year or next year, my house value will have fallen. If I let it out, the rent would just cover the mortgage and the tax to pay would be quite hefty. Should I sell now and move into rented accommodation with the view to moving in the next year or so to avoid falling into negative equity?AN Continue reading...
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!