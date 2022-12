Should I Time My Investments Before the Next Market Frenzy?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

There are just as many stories of investors making tons of money by getting into stocks right before a rally as there are of investors avoiding losses by selling a stake before a stock market crash. Hearing those types of stories can sometimes cause people to wonder if they should hold off investing and wait to time it before the next market frenzy. But that isn't the wisest approach.If you have the financial means and your other financial matters are in order -- such as an emergency fund and high-interest debt paid down -- you should consider investing. The stock market's short-term performance shouldn't dictate if you invest or not, especially if time is on your side.Image source: Getty ImagesContinue reading