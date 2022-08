Should Intel Investors Worry About AMD's New Processors?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Semiconductor designer Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) just announced the next generation of its central processing unit (CPU) chips. The Ryzen 7000 series reportedly boosts various performance metrics by double-digit percentages, compared to the current Ryzen 5000 line of desktop CPUs.So the tick-tock rhythm of the CPU market continues. AMD just presented a promising product line, and it's up to Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) to come up with an answer. Will the AMD Ryzen 7000 lineup put Intel on the defensive, or does Chipzilla have a strong answer up its sleeve?Let's have a look.Continue reading