Should Investors Avoid Baidu Stock Due to Geopolitical Risks?

Baidu (NASDAQ: BIDU) has become one of the more frustrating stocks for U.S. investors. As the leading search engine in China, some have called it the "Google of China." Like Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG)(NASDAQ: GOOGL), it has developed potentially lucrative cloud and artificial intelligence (AI) businesses.However, a delisting threat in 2022 from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the tenuous state of U.S.-China relations have made some investors question whether international stocks like Baidu are investable. Hence, investors should weigh Baidu's growth potential against those risks before opening a position in the stock.China has long been a major trading partner with the U.S. Investors have long viewed this as a positive, as China's 1.4 billion people and status as an emerging market offer potentially lucrative investment opportunities.