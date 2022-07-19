|
19.07.2022 16:30:00
Should Investors Avoid Snap Before Earnings?
In this video, I will be talking about Snap (NYSE: SNAP). The company will report earnings on Thursday after the market closes. Social media and ad tech companies will go up or down depending on what Snap reports. The likes of Pinterest, Meta Platforms, Roku, and The Trade Desk will most likely fall if Snap reports a miss and a below-par outlook. Snap already warned investors it would report revenue and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization below the low end of its guidance for the quarter, which has sent the above-mentioned stocks crashing down. Continue reading
Analysen zu Snap Inc. (Snapchat)mehr Analysen
