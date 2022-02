Should Investors Be Concerned About Starbucks Unionizing?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Since workers at two Starbucks (NASDAQ: SBUX) stores in Buffalo, New York, voted to unionize late last year, the labor movement has taken on growing momentum in the coffee chain, spreading to a reported 60 locations in 14 states. In this episode of "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on Feb. 2, host Brian Feroldi and Fool.com contributor Toby Bordelon discuss what the move to unionize might mean for investors.Continue reading