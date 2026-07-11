Walmart Aktie
WKN: 860853 / ISIN: US9311421039
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11.07.2026 14:02:00
Should Investors Be Concerned That Walmart Got Kicked Out of the $1 Trillion Club and Now the $900 Billion Club?
It was only this past February that Walmart (NASDAQ: WMT) surged to a market capitalization of more than $1 trillion. That milestone is rarefied air: Just a handful of companies have ever reached that mark. Walmart was shining bright on Wall Street as its e-commerce and digital advertising businesses boomed, and shareholders were thrilled.Now, just five months later, Walmart has shed more than $100 billion in market cap, and its market cap recently dipped below $900 billion. The main reason for that slide was that Wall Street had unreasonably high expectations for the retail giant. So, should investors be concerned or see this as an opportunity to buy Walmart at a better price?Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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