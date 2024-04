Should Investors Be Worried About Another Dip in Price for Bitcoin?

When Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) retreated from its new all-time high of $73,750 in mid-March, some investors panicked, thinking that the volatile cryptocurrency might fall well past the current $66,000 level. But seasoned crypto investors held the line, seeing this as yet another buy the dip opportunity for Bitcoin.And, indeed, as we head into April, the price of Bitcoin has stabilized. This shows yet again that temporary price corrections are no reason to abandon Bitcoin. So the next time Bitcoin takes a plunge, keep this in mind. Time and time again, the buy-the-dip strategy has worked out for Bitcoin investors.Investors refer to Bitcoin as a volatile asset, and the recent situation is exactly what they have in mind. Some might assume that Bitcoin has been on a relatively straight upward trajectory during the past five years, but nothing could be further from the truth.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel