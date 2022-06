Should Investors Be Worried About Five Below's Sales Declines?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) investors had modest expectations heading into the recent earnings results. While the youth-focused retailer had posted strong growth in its last few reports, retail peers have been lowering their 2022 outlooks thanks to slowing economic growth, inflation, and soaring costs.Five Below said last week that these challenges did affect the selling period that ended in late April. And while management is still bullish about growth over the next several years, executives lowered their official forecasts for 2022.Let's dive right in.Continue reading