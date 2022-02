Should Investors Be Worried About Peloton Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) has been in the news quite a bit lately -- and often for less-than-ideal reasons. From staff layoffs and a CEO change to lowered guidance, supply chain issues, and insider selling, there's been a lot for investors to keep track of in recent weeks. Recently, it also emerged that several companies could be in talks to acquire Peloton, including Amazon. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Jan. 19, Fool.com contributors Trevor Jennewine, Rachel Warren, Jose Najarro, and Danny Vena discuss several potential red flags for Peloton.