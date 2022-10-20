|
20.10.2022 11:30:00
Should Investors Be Worried About STEPN?
STEPN (CRYPTO: GMT) was one of the big breakout hits for crypto this year. When STEPN started trading in March, it immediately popularized the concept of the move-to-earn game. But there is trouble on the horizon for STEPN. While the price of STEPN is still up 261% for the year, it is down nearly 87% from its all-time-high and 15% over the past 30 days.Of primary concern is the emergence of more competition in the move-to-earn category, including the arrival of a growing number of STEPN look-alikes. There is speculation that the company behind STEPN is laying off staff and pivoting to a new strategy. In addition, monthly active users for STEPN have fallen off a cliff since July. So is it time to be worried about STEPN?When STEPN launched in public beta on Solana back in December 2021, it was the only game in town. Sure, there were other fitness-based apps that encouraged people to work out to win in-game rewards, but STEPN was the only game that promised to pay you in valuable crypto tokens. When the crypto market was still strong in early 2022, these rewards were particularly desirable. So, when the STEPN token started trading in March, there was plenty of excitement and pent-up demand. On YouTube, crypto influencers began to post videos detailing how they were making anywhere from $50 to $200 per day simply by playing STEPN.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu :be AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|:be AG Inhaber-Akt
|4,60
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRezessionssorgen bleiben präsent: ATX und DAX ehen mit Verlusten ins Wochenende -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigten sich im Freitagshandel schwach. Der US-Leitindex präsentiert sich am Freitag in Grün. Die asiatischen Indizes schlossen zum Wochenausklang mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen.