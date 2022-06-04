Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) were slammed on Friday, falling more than 9%. The growth stock's slide came as Tesla CEO Elon Musk expressed concerns about the economy in an email to employees, according to Reuters. In addition, Musk said the electric car company plans to cut about 10% of its workforce.This news comes at a bleak time for the economy and a difficult few months for Tesla. Regulation in China relating to policies aimed to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the region have negatively impacted the automaker's supply chain in 2022, including leading to periods of paused and limited production at the company's important factory in Shanghai.Given all that is going on, should investors be worried about Tesla?Continue reading