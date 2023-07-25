|
25.07.2023 13:20:00
Should Investors Be Worried About What This Recession Predictor Says Right Now?
To fight the decades-high inflation of 2022, the Federal Reserve (Fed) began raising interest rates last year. This increase has translated to higher interest rates on fixed-income investments like bonds, but it's going against conventional U.S. yield curve logic.The U.S. yield curve is a graph that shows the interest rates of U.S. Treasuries over a different range of maturities. Generally, the yield curve slopes upward to the right. The longer a bond's maturity date, the higher the yield it earns. Currently, that isn't the case, as the Fed has boosted short-term rates (four weeks to 52 weeks away) to over 5%, while longer-term bonds (at least 10 years) sit in the 3% to 4% range as you can see below.Source: www.ustreasuryyieldcurve.com. Data as of July 18.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
