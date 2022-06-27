Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Should Investors Be Worried After Palantir's Q1 Earnings?
Stock sectors such as cybersecurity and big-data analytics have been considered attractive areas to invest in over the past few years, which makes finding a company that operates at the intersection of these two growing markets a potential investing boon. At least, that's what many investors thought when a relatively new tech stock had its initial public offering in 2020.But after one of the most highly anticipated public offerings of 2020, data analytics specialist Palantir Technologies' (NYSE: PLTR) stock is trading virtually where it started almost two years ago and it is down over 50% year to date. Many tech stocks over the past year have gotten caught up in the big drop as part of the broader market sell-off.The question is, in times of high market volatility like now, how can investors identify the potentially promising stocks that will eventually bottom out and then recover relatively quickly on their way to new highs? Let's dig in and see if Palantir is one of these stocks and determine if it's a good buy right now at its current valuation.Continue reading
